RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on GFL Environmental (GFL)

Austin Angelo- April 12, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT

In a report issued on April 9, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on GFL Environmental (GFL), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 61.9% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

GFL Environmental has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.27, representing a 33.0% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Scotiabank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental Holdings Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation business line provide remediation of contaminated soils as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, excavation and shoring services.

