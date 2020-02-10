RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on General Motors (GM)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on General Motors (GM) on February 5 and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.63, close to its 52-week low of $32.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 49.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for General Motors with a $44.88 average price target, implying a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.90 and a one-year low of $32.97. Currently, General Motors has an average volume of 9.36M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.