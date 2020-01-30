RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -14.0% and a 27.6% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Flexion Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $38.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $40.58 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand.

Read More on FLXN: