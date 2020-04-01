RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Five Below (FIVE)

In a report released today, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Five Below (FIVE), with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 63.6% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

Five Below has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.31, implying a 51.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $148.22 and a one-year low of $47.53. Currently, Five Below has an average volume of 1.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVE in relation to earlier this year.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.