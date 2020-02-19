RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Exelon (EXC)

In a report released today, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exelon (EXC), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 75.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Exelon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.14, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.18 and a one-year low of $43.42. Currently, Exelon has an average volume of 5.8M.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions.