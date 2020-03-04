RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on EOG Resources (EOG)

In a report issued on March 2, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on EOG Resources (EOG), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.43, close to its 52-week low of $56.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.0% and a 30.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

EOG Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00, implying a 58.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Based on EOG Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $637 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $893 million.

EOG Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. The company engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas in United States, Canada, Trinidad & Tobago, the United Kingdom, Argentina and China. Its projects include Williston, Greater Green, Power River, Ulinta, DJ, Anadarko, Horn River, Sichuan and Columbus.