RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

In a report released today, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR), with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

Dollar Tree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.86, which is a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $119.71 and a one-year low of $66.85. Currently, Dollar Tree has an average volume of 3.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DLTR in relation to earlier this year.

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The company offers selection of everyday basic products and its supplement these basic, everyday items with seasonal, closeout and promotional merchandise.

