RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Daimler (DDAIF)

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained a Buy rating on Daimler (DDAIF) on January 28 and set a price target of EUR62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.61, close to its 52-week low of $44.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Narayan is ranked #5077 out of 5868 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $53.84 average price target, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR52.00 price target.

Daimler’s market cap is currently $50.94B and has a P/E ratio of 11.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.76.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services.