RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on CGI Group (GIB)

Howard Kim- January 30, 2020, 8:59 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group (GIB), with a price target of C$125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 77.5% success rate. Treiber covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sierra Wireless, BlackBerry, and Celestica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CGI Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.41, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$114.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.13 and a one-year low of $64.89. Currently, CGI Group has an average volume of 155.3K.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

