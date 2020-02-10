RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) on February 7 and set a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.84, close to its 52-week low of $29.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 42.9% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canada Goose Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.80, a 58.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $59.94 and a one-year low of $29.54. Currently, Canada Goose Holdings has an average volume of 2.54M.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes and retails outerwear for men, women and children. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments.