RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

In a report released today, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.60, close to its 52-week low of $4.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Cadence Bancorporation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.22 and a one-year low of $4.64. Currently, Cadence Bancorporation has an average volume of 2.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CADE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment offers deposit products and lending services through its commercial banking, retail banking and private banking business lines. The Financial Services segment includes set of investment, retirement, estate, college and business succession planning, retail brokerage, personal and institutional trust services and insurance services. The Corporate Segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.