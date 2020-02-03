RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

In a report issued on January 30, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.40, close to its 52-week high of $54.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 77.7% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as TransAlta, Fortis, and Emera.

Brookfield Infrastructure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.40.

The company has a one-year high of $54.81 and a one-year low of $38.06. Currently, Brookfield Infrastructure has an average volume of 240.4K.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which owns and operates assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. It focuses on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures.