RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on ASGN (ASGN)

In a report issued on April 8, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ASGN (ASGN), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ASGN with a $58.63 average price target.

Based on ASGN’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion and net profit of $39.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $930 million and had a net profit of $45.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASGN in relation to earlier this year.

ASGN, Inc. provides information technology and professional services in the technology, creative, digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment provides technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients across the United States and Canada. The Oxford segment offers hard to find technical, digital, engineering, and life sciences services and solutions in select skill and geographic markets. The ECS segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering primarily focused on Federal Government activities. The company was founded on December 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.