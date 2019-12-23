RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on American Axle (AXL)

In a report issued on December 20, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American Axle (AXL), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, BorgWarner, and Amphenol.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Axle with a $12.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.20 and a one-year low of $5.87. Currently, American Axle has an average volume of 2.1M.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline, Metal Forming, Powertrain, Casting, and Corporate.