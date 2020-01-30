RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Altria Group (MO)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Altria Group (MO) yesterday and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Altria Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.29.

The company has a one-year high of $57.88 and a one-year low of $39.30. Currently, Altria Group has an average volume of 7.82M.

Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine.