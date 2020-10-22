RBC Capital Maintains a Sell Rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF)

In a report released today, James Edwardes Jones from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF), with a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Jones covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as British American Tobacco, Nestlé SA, and Diageo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.11, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Unilever NV’s market cap is currently $163.1B and has a P/E ratio of 24.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.72.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.