RBC Capital Maintains a Sell Rating on New Gold (NGD)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Sell rating on New Gold (NGD) yesterday and set a price target of $0.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $0.91.

Based on New Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $139 million and net profit of $300K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $157 million and had a GAAP net loss of $728 million.

New Gold Inc. is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.