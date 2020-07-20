RBC Capital Maintains a Sell Rating on JELD-WEN (JELD)

In a report issued on July 15, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on JELD-WEN (JELD), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for JELD-WEN with a $14.95 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.00 and a one-year low of $6.06. Currently, JELD-WEN has an average volume of 785K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of JELD in relation to earlier this year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Australasia. The company was founded by Richard L. Wendt on October 25, 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.