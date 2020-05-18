RBC Capital Maintains a Sell Rating on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Sell rating on Eldorado Gold (EGO) on May 15 and set a price target of $7.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Eldorado Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.42.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Eldorado Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $205 million and GAAP net loss of $4.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.97 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More on EGO: