RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Yum! Brands (YUM)

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands (YUM) on March 30 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.60, close to its 52-week low of $54.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -20.3% and a 15.4% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.13, implying a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Yum! Brands’ market cap is currently $20.62B and has a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc. operates as a service restaurant company, which engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, and Taco Bell Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept. The Pizza Hut Division segment operates the Pizza Hut concept. The Taco Bell Division segment includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.