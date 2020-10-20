RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Yamana Gold (AUY)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Yamana Gold (AUY) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Yamana Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.53.

Based on Yamana Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $303 million and net profit of $0. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $464 million and had a net profit of $14.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AUY in relation to earlier this year.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.