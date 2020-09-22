RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Venator Materials (VNTR)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Venator Materials (VNTR) on September 17 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 62.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Venator Materials with a $2.21 average price target, implying a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.35 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.31 and a one-year low of $1.12. Currently, Venator Materials has an average volume of 285K.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment consists of functional additives, color pigments, timber and water treatment businesses. The company offers its products under the brands TIOXIDE, HOMBITAN, HOMBITEC, UVTITAN, ALTRIS, DAVIS COLORS, GRANUFIN, FERROXIDE, HOLIDAY PGMENTS, COPPERAS RED, HOMBIKAT, DELTIO, SACHTOLITH, ECOLIFE, and NICASAL. Venator Materials was founded on April 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Wynyard Park, the United Kingdom.