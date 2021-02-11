RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Unitil (UTL)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Unitil (UTL) on February 9 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Nextera Energy Partners, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unitil with a $48.00 average price target.

Based on Unitil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $117 million and net profit of $13.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $116 million and had a net profit of $11.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UTL in relation to earlier this year.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.