RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on TrueCar (TRUE)

In a report issued on May 8, Shweta Khajuria from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on TrueCar (TRUE), with a price target of $2.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.76, close to its 52-week low of $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 85.0% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, SciPlay, and Yelp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TrueCar with a $3.39 average price target, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on TrueCar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $89.67 million and GAAP net loss of $8.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.07 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRUE in relation to earlier this year.

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.