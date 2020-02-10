RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on TMAC Resources (TMMFF)

In a report issued on February 5, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on TMAC Resources (TMMFF), with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.74, equals to its 52-week low of $1.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 45.3% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

TMAC Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.93.

TMAC Resources’ market cap is currently $200.8M and has a P/E ratio of 92.62. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.28.

TMAC Resources, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal resource properties. It focuses on mining the Doris, Madrid, and Boston gold deposit trends located in Hope Bay mineral property in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada.