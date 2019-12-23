RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Tenneco Automotive (TEN)

In a report issued on December 20, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Tenneco Automotive (TEN), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Axle, BorgWarner, and Amphenol.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tenneco Automotive is a Hold with an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $37.27 and a one-year low of $7.62. Currently, Tenneco Automotive has an average volume of 1.14M.

Tenneco, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers and the repair and replacement markets. It operates through the following segments: North America Clean Air; North America Ride Performance; Europe, South America, and India Clean Air; Europe, South America, and India Ride Performance; Asia Pacific Clean Air; and Asia Pacific Ride Performance. Its brands include Monroe, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, Marzocchi, Axios, Kinetic, and Fric-Rot for ride control products; and Walker, Fonos, DynoMax, Thrush, and Lukey for emission control products. The company was founded on April 1, 1940 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.