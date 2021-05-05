RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on T Mobile US (TMUS), with a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.48, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 78.8% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GDS Holdings, and Wideopenwest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $158.77.

T Mobile US’s market cap is currently $160.2B and has a P/E ratio of 47.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.86.

Founded in 1994, T-Mobile US, Inc., a wireless network operator, provides wireless communications services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.