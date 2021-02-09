RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Roxgold (ROGFF)

RBC Capital analyst Wayne Lam maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold (ROGFF) on February 4 and set a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.19.

Lam has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Lam is ranked #2830 out of 7283 analysts.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.11.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $57.38 million and net profit of $4.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.26 million and had a net profit of $1.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.