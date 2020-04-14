RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Reynolds Consumer Products with a $35.11 average price target, representing a 17.4% upside. In a report issued on April 2, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc. manufactures and sells household products. It operates through the following segments: Presto Products, Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage and Hefty Tableware. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces branded and store brand foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners. The Hefty Waste & Storage segment produces both branded and store brand trash and food storage bags. Its products are sold under the Hefty Ultra Strong, Hefty Strong Trash Bags, Hefty Renew and Hefty Slider Bags brands. The Hefty Tableware segment sells both branded and store brand disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups and cutlery. The Presto Products segment sells store brand products in four main categories including food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers and plastic wrap. The company was founded on September 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

