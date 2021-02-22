RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Range Resources (RRC)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Range Resources (RRC) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.78, close to its 52-week high of $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.0% and a 39.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Range Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.83, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Range Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $424 million and GAAP net loss of $680 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $548 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.58 million.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.