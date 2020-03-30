RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Hold rating on Quotient Technology (QUOT) on March 26 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -15.3% and a 23.1% success rate. Khajuria covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as J2 Global, TrueCar, and SciPlay.

Quotient Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67.

The company has a one-year high of $11.99 and a one-year low of $4.56. Currently, Quotient Technology has an average volume of 503.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QUOT in relation to earlier this year.

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.