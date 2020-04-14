RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources (PRMRF) today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.96, close to its 52-week low of $0.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 39.4% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Birchcliff Energy.

Paramount Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.45.

Based on Paramount Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $260 million and GAAP net loss of $31.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $207 million and had a GAAP net loss of $170 million.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.