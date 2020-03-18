RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) on March 16 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.52, close to its 52-week low of $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 38.6% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Marathon Petroleum.

Par Pacific Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67.

Based on Par Pacific Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $35.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $13.69 million.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.