RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) on June 2 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 44.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Par Pacific Holdings with a $12.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.69 and a one-year low of $5.72. Currently, Par Pacific Holdings has an average volume of 712.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PARR in relation to earlier this year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following three segments: Refining, Retail and Logistics. The Refining segment involves the production of sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.