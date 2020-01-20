RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF) today and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.55, close to its 52-week low of $0.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 45.0% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Painted Pony Petroleum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.78.

Painted Pony Petroleum’s market cap is currently $88.55M and has a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.11.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. It focuses on the operation of Montney natural gas resource plays. The company was founded on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.