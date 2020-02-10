RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF)

RBC Capital analyst Neil Downey maintained a Hold rating on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWHUF) on February 7 and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.32, close to its 52-week high of $9.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Downey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 78.2% success rate. Downey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Brookfield Property Partners, and Northview Apartment REIT.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.60.

The company has a one-year high of $9.37 and a one-year low of $8.01. Currently, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT has an average volume of 897.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which holds a portfolio of income-producing properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, Germany, and Australia/New Zealand.