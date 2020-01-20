RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

In a report issued on January 15, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.68, close to its 52-week high of $56.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Pinnacle West Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nextera Energy Partners with a $54.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.00 and a one-year low of $39.51. Currently, Nextera Energy Partners has an average volume of 317.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NEP in relation to earlier this year.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.