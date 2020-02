RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC)

In a report released today, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 59.6% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Macquarie Infrastructure Company with a $42.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.93 and a one-year low of $36.58. Currently, Macquarie Infrastructure Company has an average volume of 529.4K.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: Bulk Liquid Terminals Business, International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation and MIC Hawaii.