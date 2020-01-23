RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

In a report released yesterday, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Kinder Morgan (KMI), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.67, close to its 52-week high of $21.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Kinder Morgan has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.17, implying a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Kinder Morgan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.35 billion and net profit of $610 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.69 billion and had a net profit of $491 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KMI in relation to earlier this year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company. It engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas; gasoline; crude oil; carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals; and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.