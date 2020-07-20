RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Kimco Realty (KIM)

In a report issued on July 17, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Kimco Realty (KIM), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Essential Properties Realty, and National Retail Properties.

Kimco Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.92, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on July 8, Compass Point also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.86 and a one-year low of $7.45. Currently, Kimco Realty has an average volume of 7.69M.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and operation of open-air shopping centers. It also specializes in shopping center acquisitions, development and management. The company was founded by Milton Cooper and Martin S. Kimmel in 1973 and is headquartered in New Hyde Park, NY.