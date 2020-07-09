RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Just Energy Group (JE)

In a report released today, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Just Energy Group (JE), with a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.42, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 51.1% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Northland Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Just Energy Group with a $0.22 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.42 and a one-year low of $0.35. Currently, Just Energy Group has an average volume of 953.1K.

Just Energy Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt. The company was founded by Rebecca MacDonald in July 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.