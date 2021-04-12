RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report issued on April 8, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.17, close to its 52-week low of $18.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 47.2% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $43.42 average price target.

Intercept Pharma’s market cap is currently $732M and has a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ICPT in relation to earlier this year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.