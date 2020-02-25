RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline (IPPLF), with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 76.3% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Fortis, and Emera.

Inter Pipeline has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.53, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

Inter Pipeline’s market cap is currently $6.76B and has a P/E ratio of 16.43. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.16.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a midstream oil and natural gas company, which engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Transportation, Conventional Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing, Bulk Liquid Storage, and Corporate.