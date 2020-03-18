RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Forterra (FRTA)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on Forterra (FRTA) on March 16 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.21, close to its 52-week low of $3.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Forterra with a $12.19 average price target, implying a 96.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, SunTrust Robinson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Forterra’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.95 million.

Forterra, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.