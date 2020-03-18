RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report issued on March 16, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on F5 Networks (FFIV), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.13, close to its 52-week low of $87.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $146.79 average price target, which is a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

F5 Networks’ market cap is currently $5.66B and has a P/E ratio of 14.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.93.

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems.