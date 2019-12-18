RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Equity Residential (EQR)

RBC Capital analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Hold rating on Equity Residential (EQR) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, National Retail Properties, and Seritage Growth Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Residential is a Hold with an average price target of $87.67, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $89.00 price target.

Equity Residential’s market cap is currently $29.75B and has a P/E ratio of 37.57. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EQR in relation to earlier this year.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.