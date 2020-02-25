RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Ebay (EBAY)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ebay (EBAY), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ebay with a $39.00 average price target, a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Guggenheim also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $42.00 and a one-year low of $33.53. Currently, Ebay has an average volume of 9.92M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 101 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EBAY in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Brian Doerger, the VP & CAO of EBAY sold 3,141 shares for a total of $115,903.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace, Classifieds and StubHub.