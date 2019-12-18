RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Eaton (ETN)

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Eaton (ETN), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.82, close to its 52-week high of $94.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eaton with a $94.11 average price target, which is a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $94.96 and a one-year low of $64.46. Currently, Eaton has an average volume of 2.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETN in relation to earlier this year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a diversified power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services; Hydraulics; Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility.