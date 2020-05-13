RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Community Health (CYH)

In a report issued on May 11, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Community Health (CYH), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.66, close to its 52-week low of $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 59.6% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Community Health is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $3.57.

Based on Community Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.03 billion and net profit of $18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.38 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $118 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CYH in relation to earlier this year.

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.