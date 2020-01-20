RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF)

In a report issued on January 15, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF), with a price target of C$112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.90, close to its 52-week high of $90.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 61.0% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cogeco Communications with a $89.21 average price target, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $90.10 and a one-year low of $50.29. Currently, Cogeco Communications has an average volume of 130.

Cogeco Communications, Inc. is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments.